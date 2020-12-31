Mrs. Henrietta Blair passed away December 21, 2020.
She was preceded in death by parents Alice Marie Robinson-Joyner and Arthur Perry Joyner; husband, Virgil (Fuzzy) Blair; friend of mention, Mr. Jay W. Marshall; brothers, Alfred and Perry Joyner; son, Corey L Seay; and a host of nephews and other family members.
Survivors include children Greggory Seay and James (Patrick) Seay; daughter in-law, Pamela Seay; three sisters, Maggie Williams (Cleveland, OH), Dorothy Chatton (Columbus, OH), and Jacquline Woods (Bowling Green, KY); loving sister-in-law, Audrey Joyner (Lebanon, TN); one brother, Ronnie Joyner (Aretha Joyner), (Alpharetta, GA); a loving aunt, Queen Ester Stevenson; and grandchildren and great grand-children and host of other loving relatives and friends
The family of Mrs. Blair understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
