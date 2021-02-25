Henrietta Oldfield Sadler passed away at Pavilion Nursing Home in Lebanon, TN, after a short illness, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at the age of 89 years.
Born on Feb. 25, 1931 in Canton, Texas, she was the daughter of Henry Clay and Martha Heffington Oldfield.
Visitation will be at Canton Church of Christ on Hwy. 243, Canton, Texas at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27 with funeral services following at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Henrietta was preceded in death by the love of her life, Grover Clark (Bob) Sadler in 1999; brothers, Henry Odell (Paula) Oldfield, James A. (Cosette) Oldfield, and Lindy Oldfield; sister, Sarah Lee (Oswald) Norman; nieces, Brenda Hoover Statler and Sue Ann Norman Parks; and nephew, Mike Norman.
Henrietta is survived by a sister, Clara Mae Hoover Brewer of Canton, TX; sister-in-law, Roberta Oldfield of Sayra, OK; Tennessee nieces, Pam (Ken) Hoffman, Laleta (Don) Shipper, Kristina (Bill) McKee, and Nicola (Danny) Vantrease; and Texas nephews, Ronnie Oldfield, Barney (Carmen) Oldfield, Randy (Brenda) Oldfield and Mike Hoover.
The Sadler’s loved to travel, visiting all states and several countries. Bob worked for the United States Postal Service in Dallas seven days a week for months so they could travel for a month at a time. They often traveled in a pickup with a camper. The Sadler’s were active members of their church in Dallas and Canton. After retirement they moved to the family farm in the Whitten Community near Canton, TX.
When her health declined, she moved to assisted living in Canton, TX. Upon needing more specialized care, her nieces moved her to the Pavilion Assisted Living in Lebanon, TN in 2017. While at the Pavilion, Henrietta continued to read her Bible as she and Bob had always done. She would occasionally lead bible study and read the Bible to the other residents. She worked many puzzles during her stay and loved all the shopping trips, birthdays and holidays spent with her Tennessee family.
Henrietta will be buried at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in the Watkins Community of Van Zandt County, where she will join her husband, father, mother and her sister. Wesley Chapel will have five generations of her family, the first having been buried in 1832.
Hunter Funeral Home of Watertown, TN and Eubanks Funeral Home of Canton, TX are in charge of arrangements.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
