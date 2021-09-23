Herbert S. “Herb” Alsup of Waterford, Michigan passed away peacefully at his home on September 20, 2021 at age 95.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Joan, second wife Theresa Peterson and his children Dale (Bonnie), John (Robin) and Erick (Mary) Alsup.
He was the loving father of Joe Alsup; dear brother of Wallace (Sue) Alsup; proud grandpa of Scott (Karen) Alsup, Jennifer (Ron) Hein, Matt Alsup, Tara Alsup, Chris (Becky) Alsup, Sarah (Mike) Fields, Richard Alsup, Todd Alsup, Jessica Alsup, Ryan (Lauren) Alsup and Shane (Jennifer) Alsup. Also surviving are 18 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Herb was proud to serve in the United States Army during WW II. He retired from General Motors. Herb was a longtime carpenter. Most importantly, Herb loved spending time with his family.
Friends and family may visit Sunday, September 26 from 4-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Michigan. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will be at Crescent Hills Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice. Please leave a memory or condolence on the online guestbook www.wintfunerahome.com.
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home, Clarkston, Michigan, 248-625-5231.
