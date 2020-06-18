Herman Doyle “Boone” Swain passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Boone was born in 1944 to parents, Herman Gilmer Swain and Lula Ellen Ross Swain. He grew up near Ducktown, TN, and graduated from Copper Basin High School in 1962, where he played football, basketball, and baseball, and met his wife, Sally.
After completing degrees from Tennessee Technological University and Middle Tennessee State University, Boone taught biology courses at Cumberland College (1972 — 1983) including three years as the assistant men’s basketball coach. While at Cumberland, he founded the Outdoor Club and led many student camping trips and recycling projects. He worked in sales at Fakes & Hooker Lumber, Inc. for 25 years and retired as a partner in 2008.
Boone was active in the Lebanon community, serving on the Wilson County School Board, the Wilson County Parks and Recreation Board, and the local Boys Scouts recreation committee. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and volunteering in the Master Gardeners Association. He was a lifelong sports fan, and enjoyed following the sports activities of his children and grandchildren. Recently, Cumberland University awarded Boone the 2020 Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award for “service above self.”
Boone is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Doris McFry, Dorothy Swain, and Faye Crawford.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah “Sally” Higdon Swain; sisters, Kay (John) Montgomery and Wanda Shults; brother, Bill (Shelia) Swain; daughters, Katy (Michael) Moscardelli, and Laura (Aaron) Guin; son, Clint (Whitney) Swain; and grandchildren, Rachel and Ellen Moscardelli and Everhett, Parks and Drew Swain.
The Swain family will hold a private ceremony followed by a Celebration of Life event at a later date. In memory of Boone Swain, the family requests donations be made to the H.D. “Boone” and Sarah Swain Scholarship Fund by contacting the Cumberland University Office of Advancement at (615) 547-1269 or visiting www.cumberland.edu/giving or by giving to The Peterson Foundation for Parkinsons www.petersonforparkinsons.org. Online condolence may be left at www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
