Hermene Lea, age 91, passed away Dec. 3, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
She was a native of Wilson County and lived in Nashville and San Diego, California before moving to Murfreesboro. She retired from South Central Bell as an operator and was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Anthony and Effie Patterson Huddleston; husband, William T. Lea; daughter, Beverly Denney; brothers, Claude Anthony Huddleston, John Morgan Huddleston and Riley Collis Huddleston; and sisters, Pauline Alsup and Eta Mae Adams.
She is survived by her stepson, Ray (Cheryl) Lea of Birmingham; sisters-in-law, Pauline Keith and Mary Baines; brother-in-law, Raymond (Robbie) Lea; grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Lea and Stephen (Andrea) Lea; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Huddleston Cemetery in the Cainsville Community with Mike Gann officiating. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
