Mrs. Hilda Chumney, age 93, passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at Summit Medical Center.
She will lie in repose on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from noon to 6 p.m. at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Rev. David Anderson will be the Eulogist
JC Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
