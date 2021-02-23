Hiram “Pete” Belcher, age 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Virgie Drennon Belcher Sr.; wife of 42 years, Mary Lou Love Belcher; wife, Ruth Belcher; brother, Ernest Belcher Jr.; and sister, Lupe Chandler.
He is survived by daughter, Donna (Wes) Stone; sister, Dot Sircy of Lafayette; brother, Wayne (Darnell) Belcher of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Corey Steakley and Julia Carr (Jake) Byrd; and great-grandchildren Sadie Lynn Steakley, Mary Grace and Annie James Byrd.
Mr. Belcher was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church and a truck driver with McDowell Contractors and Long Foundation and Drilling. He was a wonderful caregiver to his wives and dedicated to his job. He exemplified meekness and humility and always had a kind and gentle answer for everyone.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. Bro. Donald Owens will officiate. Private family graveside services will follow. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
