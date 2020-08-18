Cumberland University will host Davidson County Historian and lecturer Carole Bucy for the first Library Lecture Series of the year titled, “100 Years & Counting: Why Tennessee’s Ratification of the 19th Amendment Still Matters,” on Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. in Baird Chapel.
Bucy holds history degrees from Baylor University and Peabody College at Vanderbilt University and currently teaches history at Volunteer State Community College.
As a researcher and professor, Bucy also hosts Nashville 101, a public course offered to Nashville locals who are interested in learning about the history of the city.
Recently, Bucy has begun research for the Nashville Public Library’s Votes for Women Room, which commemorates the 100th anniversary of Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th Amendment US Secretary of State Banbridge Colby which gave women in the U.S. the right to vote in 1920.
“Having Dr. Bucy as our first Library Lecture guest of the school year will be a fantastic start,” said C. William McKee, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “Dr. Bucy’s expertise and dedication to Nashville and Women’s History is commendable. Her visit to our campus on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the 19th Amendment into law will be a special one. ”
The event will take place on Women’s Equality Day and will celebrate the day when 27 million women became eligible to vote in the U.S.
“As a longtime friend and colleague, I am thrilled for our students and guests to learn from someone of her caliber,” said McKee.
The event will be open to the public, but will have restricted seating.
All attendees will be encouraged to wear face coverings and temperatures will be checked before entering.
