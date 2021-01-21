Funeral services for Mr. Hollis W. Likens will be 2 p.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Blackburn officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. and Thursday after 11 a.m. at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Likens, age 87, of Lebanon, passed away January 18, 2021.
Born January 14, 1934, in Macon County, he is the son of the late Raymond Byrd Likens and Anna Mae Willis Likens. He had worked at Dupont and retired from John Deal Company. He was a member of Rocky Mound Missionary Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Clorene Rich Likens on March 28, 2013; son, Doyle Likens; brother, J. C. Likens; and two grandsons, Daniel Wayne and Coty Likens.
He is survived by three children, Theresa (Otis) Agee, David Wayne Likens, and Randy Charles (Becky) Likens; daughter-in-law, Teresa Sellars; brother, Bobby Likens; two sisters, Reba Graves and Gladys Hauskins; 12 grandchildren, Keith and Katie Agee, Kristi Toth, Misty Hale, Tiffany Key, Crystal and Angel Likens and Miranda Woodard, Dylan and Hailey Likens, Tabitha and Paige Sellars; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Hauskins and Kolbe Sanders. Active pallbearers will be Albert and Mark Neely, Mark and Steven Sandlin, Chad Gross, and Dylan Likens.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
