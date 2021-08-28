Mr. Howard Laird, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Winnie Lee Hill Laird; sister, Dorothy Cannon; and daughter, Laura Ann Hughes.
Survived by his wife of 25 years, Carolyn Laird; son, Michael (Solange) Laird; daughters, Amanda Laird and Lisa Laird; sister, Ruth Laird (Billy) Talley; step-children, Caroline (Rick) Edwards, Shane (Tracey) Dukes, Rodny (Carla) Henderson, and Brian (Lourdes) Henderson; daughter-in-law, Sandra Laird; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Laird was a retail sales manager and attended Immanuel Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at the Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville, Indiana. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. till service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Liberty Baptist Cemetery in Groomsville, Indiana. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Howard’s memory to the American Cancer Society.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
