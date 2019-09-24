Funeral services for Mr. Howard T. Kello will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Cory Waddell and Bro. F. H. Gates officiating. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service at Ligon & Bobo.
Mr. Kello, age 64 of Lebanon passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville.
Born November 22, 1954, in Indianapolis, Indiana, he is the son of the late Woodrow Wilson Kello and Essie Estilene Gilpatrick Kello. He was a system administrator for the state of Tennessee, and was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. He loved his family, church, and trains.
He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Pamela McBride Kello; two children, Rebecca Ruth Kello and Brian Thomas (Joy) Kello; two grandchildren, Caleb and Jacob Kello; and four brothers, Greg (Carol) Kello, Leland (Darla) Kello, Randy (Emily) Kello, and Mark (Marsha) Kello.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, Huntsville Hospital Foundation, or to your favorite charity.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
