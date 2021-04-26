Funeral services for Mr. Hoyal Ray Crutcher will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. George Wallace officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 10 a.m. until service at 3 p.m. Ligon & Bobo. Mr. Crutcher, age 65, of Lebanon passed away April 23, 2021, at his home.
Born April 2, 1956, in Wilson County, he is the son of Sylvia Jean Ray Crutcher and the late Walter Ray Crutcher. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, and retired from the Tennessee National Guard. He had been a member of Spring Street Church of God of Prophecy, and New Life Ministries. He retired from Lifeway, and currently was working at Walmart. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Crutcher.
He is survived by his daughter, Julia Crutcher; grandson, Gavin Plumlee; mother, Sylvia Ray Crutcher; sisters, Carol (Zander) Raines, Pamela Cox, and Connie Crutcher; three brothers, Randall Crutcher, Sam (Nancy) Crutcher, and William “Moe” Crutcher; and several nieces and nephews.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
