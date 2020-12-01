Hubert Lee Tarpley, age 92, of Statesville, died Sunday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2020 at his residence.
Born March 12, 1928, Hubert was the son of the late Gus Clayton Tarpley and Alta Harvey Tarpley. He was preceded in death by a sister, Leaner Vantrease and his brothers, Webster, Willie B., Charlie, Ernest and Robert Tarpley.
Hubert was a retired farmer and a member of Smith Fork Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Louise Lanier Tarpley; daughters, Kathy Cook (Robert) Bailiff of Watertown, Nelline Rogers of Lebanon, Janice (Mike) Jennings of Watertown, Donna (Marlon) Dillard of Watertown; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Nellie Belle (Boone) Cummings and Allie Lee Cummings; sisters-in-law, Gladys Tarpley, Ruth Kyle, Pauline Thomas, Bobbie Lanier; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun, Bro. Steve Brown and Mike Jennings officiating.
Visitation will be prior to services Tuesday. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Interment at Jennings Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.