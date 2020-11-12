I. Arlene Keller, 95, formerly of Robinson, IL, died Nov. 5, 2020, at Elmcroft of Lebanon, TN.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Lehua Keller (Lebanon, TN); by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Jerry Utterback; by her grandchildren, Kimbra and Stephanie Cunningham, Dustin and Becca Keller, and Josh and Kim Keller; by her step-grandchildren, Joseph and Athena Getsi, Michael Getsi, Jake Sloan, and Travis and Jennifer Utterback; and by her great-grandchildren, Reagan and Seth Keeler, Deacan Stephens, Brittany Pittman, Courtney Keller, Abigail Keller, John Thomas Keller, Dustin Keller, Jr., Lane Utterback, Madison Utterback, Roman Getsi, and Theodore Getsi.
A livestream of her service will be available to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16 at https://www.good
winefuneralhomes.com/live-stream/live-stream.
