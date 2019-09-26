Mrs. Ida Ann (Rickman) Purser, age 77, daughter of lifelong resident Joseph Rickman and Mary Elizabeth (Tootsie) Rickman of Trousdale County, passed away September 6, 2019 at her home in Allons, TN.
Born in Hartsville on February 6, 1941, Ann and her late sister Mary Jo Butler were raised in a loving home re: Turney-Hutchins Home listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1992. Graduating as a salutatorian from Hartsville High School, Ann went on to attend nursing school at Vanderbilt University. A lover of the arts and accomplished pianist, water and snow skier, Ann enjoyed life from coast to coast, collecting dear friends from Kailua, HI to Lexington, KY. After a successful career in pharmaceutical research, Ann retired to Bay Saint Louis, MS where she met the love of her life and husband, John Henry Purser (77). Fortunate to escape the wrath of Katrina, John and Ann went on to build their dream home in the Cumberland Plateau, where John currently resides.
In addition to her husband, Ann is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Ann Warson (53) and late husband Walter Ross Davenport of Fort Collins, Colorado, as well as son Joseph Samuel Warson (52), and wife Elizabeth Jane Richardson (45). Ann’s legacy will continue with her adoring grandchildren Garrison Sky Davenport (15), Henry Joseph Warson (9) and Jane Margaret Warson (6).
Memorial service will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 conducted by Rev. Abe Zimmerman.
Visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, 615-374-2280, www.anthonyfhhartsville.com.
