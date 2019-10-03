Isaac Bracken Douglas, age 76, died Sept. 28, 2019.
Viewing will be Friday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. at Johnson & Coleman, 723 Anthony St., Gallatin, TN. Visitation will also be Saturday, Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon with funeral to follow at Johnson & Coleman. Interment will be at Crestview Memory Gardens.
Johnson & Coleman Funeral Home, 615-452-2060, johnsonandcolemanfh.com.
