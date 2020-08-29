Rev. Jack A. Custer, 80, of Lebanon, passed August 27, 2020.
Service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 31 at Family Heritage Funeral Home, with Rev. Wade Trimmer officiating. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Aug. 30 and 9 a.m. till service time Aug. 31. Interment will be at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with Military Honors. Mark Custer, David Custer, Tim Custer, Zach Custer, Kip Custer, and T.J. Custer will be serving as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Rev. Custer was born May 26, 1940 in Sumner County to the late Jack Custer and Effie Mae Stinson Custer.
He is survived by wife of 61 years, Joyce Boze Custer of Lebanon; children, Cheryl Custer Brush of Lebanon, Mark Darren Custer (Ginger) of Augusta, GA, David Allen Custer (Rhonda) of Westmoreland, and Timothy Lee Custer (Deanna) of Augusta, GA; grandchildren, Brandy Schlein (Greg), Andrea Buono, Mark Templeton Jr., Keris Armstrong (Jeremy), Kip Custer, Zach Custer (Lindsey), Jessica Byrd (Drew), Julian Quattlebaum (Julia), and T.J. Custer (Courtney); and great-grandchildren, Alexis Schein, Kylie Schlein, Austin Adams, Tucker Armstrong, Bowen Armstrong, Camden Armstrong, Aliah Byrd, Maddox Byrd, Alana Byrd, Jack Custer, Eva Custer, J.P. Quattlebaum, Hudson Templeton, and Lee Custer.
Mr. Custer graduated from Westmoreland High School in 1959 and Cumberland University in 1968, Honorary Doctorate. He served in the United States Army. Rev. Custer began Ministry at First Baptist Church Westmoreland, Southside Baptist Church Lebanon and Trinity Baptist Church Lebanon. He continued ministry in Augusta, GA at Second Baptist Church, Bakerwood Baptist Church, and Bible Cathedral. He was a co-founding member of Board of Faith Rescue Mission, past member of Jr. Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis International.
Family Heritage Funeral Home, 100 Albert Gallatin Ave., Gallatin, TN, 615-452-7115, www.family
