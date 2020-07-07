Mr. Jack W. Fitzpatrick, age 93, of the Club Springs Community in Smith County, TN, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Mr. Fitzpatrick was born August 19, 1926 in Old Hickory, TN, a son of the late Charles Scott Fitzpatrick and Hatte Lee Payne Fitzpatrick. He married Ardelia Winfree Fitzpatrick on August 4, 1945 and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2011. Mr. Fitzpatrick was also preceded in death by daughter-in-law Vicki Gregory Fitzpatrick and siblings Joe Fitzpatrick, Dorothy Allison, and Charles Morgan Fitzpatrick.
Mr. Fitzpatrick attended trade school at Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in Cookeville, TN, and worked at TRW for 27 years as a machinist until his retirement. He was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Fitzpatrick is survived by three children, Terry Fitzpatrick of Austin, KY, Jeff (Melissa) Fitzpatrick of Cookeville, TN, and Jacqueline Judd of Mt. Juliet, TN; eight grandchildren, Amanda Lee (David) DeMeo, Selene (Jonathan) Tinsley, Blake Gregory (Ashlie) Fitzpatrick, Bethany (Blake) Nabors, Megan (Shane) Rogers, Crissiana Fitzpatrick, Jesse (Jessica) Judd, and Audra (Anthony) Irwin; nine great-grandchildren, Abigail, Jillian, Liam, Solomon, Jordan, Rebekah, Irelynn, Joshua, and Alexander; sister, Jean Apple of Chestnut Mound, TN; and sister-in-Law, Willene Fitzpatrick of Oak Ridge, TN.
Funeral services for Mr. Fitzpatrick are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Bass Funeral Home, Gordonsville Chapel.
