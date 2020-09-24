Jackie Claude Swain, age 70, of Lebanon, died Monday at the VA Medical Center in Nashville.
Born Aug. 3, 1950 in Asheville, NC, Jackie was an electrician and Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son, Stuart Swain and his wife Angel of Gallatin; grandchildren, Taylor Swain and Jack Swain, both of Lebanon, Ryan Stout of Clarksville, Grace Swain of Lebanon, Makayla Stout of Gallatin and Ashley Rebuck of Martinsburg, WV.
A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Jackie Swain will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon till service time on Saturday. Military honors will follow at 3 p.m at Hunter Memorial Park.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
