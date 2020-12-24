Jackie Luther Tyree, age 88, of Statesville, died Monday afternoon, Dec. 21, 2020 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.
Born March 27, 1932 in Smith County, he was the son of the late Luther and Lassie Vantrease Tyree. He was preceded in death by his wives, Ethyleane Williamson Tyree, Nellie Morris Tyree and Lena Mae “Peggy” Tyree; daughter, Jackie Sue Taylor; granddaughter, Anita Owen; brothers, Charles, Ben and William “Bud” Tyree; sister, Christine Gentry; and an infant sister.
Jackie was a lifelong farmer and a member of Smith Fork Baptist Church.
He is survived by his children, Diane (Jimmy) Owen, “Bo” Azel (Doris) Tyree, Josh (Carrie) Tyree; son-in-law, Robert L. Taylor; grandchildren, Dawn Taylor, Jim (Kim) Owen, Kim (Rhea) Paris, Amy (Ernie) Adsmond, Daniel (Faye) Tyree, Joshua (Mindy) Tyree, Kristina (D.J.) Haddock, Caitlyn and Peyton Tyree; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Pastor Adam Johnson officiating. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. till service time Sunday. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Owen, Daniel Tyree, Jim Owen, Joshua Tyree, Ernie Adsmond, Jason Gentry. Interment will be at Cunningham Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.