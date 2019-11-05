Mr. James A. Gibson, age 65, of Lebanon passed away November 3, 2019, at his home.
A native of Atlanta, Georgia, he was the son of the late James Thomas Gibson and Frances Bryant Gibson. He graduated from the University of North Carolina with a Master’s in Public Health. He was a member of Lebanon First Baptist Church. He retired as assistant Director for the State of Tennessee Department of Health Laboratory Services.
He is survived by his wife of thirty-four years, Denise Agee Gibson; three children: Joel (Tamara) Gibson, Nathan Gibson (Stephanie Paredes), Rachel Gibson; grandson, Knox Gibson; brother, Bruce (Alice) Gibson; two sisters: Lynn Gibson, Kathy (Dean) Acuff; mother-in-law, Marie Agee. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Rev. Robert D. Agee.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. David Freeman and Chaplain Erik Cremeans officiating. Interment – Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN. Honorary Pallbearers: Co-workers Tennessee Dept. of Health Laboratory Services. Active Pallbearers: David and Austin Agee, Lance Browning, Jackson Gibson, Jonathan Dobbins, Dr. Richard Steece. Visitation Tuesday 3-7 p.m. and Wednesday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.