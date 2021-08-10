James Albert Manning, age 78, passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sherman Woodrow Manning and Unity Thorne Manning.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Reed Manning; brother, Charles (Louise) Manning; brother-in-law, Frank (Mary) Reed; and numerous loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to the staff of Avalon Hospice for their compassion and care for James.
Mr. Manning was a 1961 graduate of Lebanon High School and a retired employee Precision Rubber. James and his wife Barbara were avid fans of all sports played at Lebanon High School. He was one of those rare individuals who made a hole-in-one and twice bowled a perfect game. His most profound achievement hasn’t come on the golf course or the bowling lane. It’s come in the stands for the Lebanon High football games where he’s been in attendance for every Blue Devils game home and away since 1979, which comes out to 355 consecutively, and all but two since 1966.
“Once a Blue Devil Always a Blue Devil.”
No services are planned.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
