James Allen “J.J.” Crook, age 51, of Rutherford County, TN, died April 22, 2021.
J.J. was a graduate of Lebanon High School, Class of 1988. After graduation, J.J. served in the U.S. Air Force and was currently employed in the medical field as a Registered Radiologic Technologist. J.J. had a big heart and a beautiful spirit. In his spare time he enjoyed golfing, spending time outdoors, hanging out with his friends and most of all spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father.
He is survived by mother and stepfater, brother and sister-in-law, stepsister, a niece and nephew, and many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly.
The family will honor J.J.’s wishes with a private viewing and burial.
The family would like to extend their gratitude for all of the thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time.
Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
