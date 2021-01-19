James E. Elmore passed qway on January 7, 2021, at his home in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Mr. Elmore was born on March 9, 1947, in Wilder, Tennessee, to the late Stella Hamby Elmore.
Mr. Elmore was a United States Marine Corps sergeant and a Vietnam veteran, 1966-69. He was the recipient of the Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Campaign Medal.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Lewis Elmore of Mt. Juliet, TN; two daughters and a son-in-law, Karen and Jeremy Condon of Hermitage, TN, and Christa Elmore of Mt. Juliet, TN; and grandson Alexander Elmore
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.
He will be laid to rest at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on January 27, 2021. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
D.M. Goff Funeral Home, Monterey, TN, 931-839-2311, www.gofffuneralhome.com.
