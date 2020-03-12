James E. Gummo, 70, of Lebanon, was laid to rest Feb. 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen L. Gummo.
He is survived by three brothers, Andrew, James and Bill Gummo; two sisters, Joyce and Mary Gummo; great-great-grandchild baby Smith; six children, Mary Klopez, Jimmy Cambridge, Dawn Cambridge, Michael Herren, Kevin Gummo and Andrea Gummo; several grandchildren, Justin Herren, Candi Anderson, Brianna Gummo, Gavin Gummo, May Kayla Gummo, Alleeyah Silcox, Skila Silcox, Haile Major, Heidi Kennedy, Andrew Fiffick, Ashleigh Fiffick, Kaitkyn Fiffick-McBride, and Kortni Lopez; and great-grandchildren Sawyer McBride, Abigale Herren, Harrison Kyle Bunch, Zachary Carl Bunch, Gracie Ann Anderson, Hudson Anderson, Aubrey Major, and Boston K. Giles-McBride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.