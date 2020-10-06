James Earl Ashley, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home.
Born June 20, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, he is the son of the late James Austin Ashley and Marie Margaret McNamara Ashley. He was a United State Navy Veteran serving during World War II. He retired as Superintendent of Sales from Northern Illinois Gas Company. He was a member of Westland United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy Tomlinson Ashley; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carol (Jim) Gundy and Janis (David) Feit; three grandchildren, Andrea (Josh) McCauley, Hayley (Chris) Cunningham, and Lindsay (Drew) Landolt; and five great-grandchildren, Lily and Emma Landolt, and Asher, Madeleine and Beckett Cunningham.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 615-444-2142, www.ligonbobo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.