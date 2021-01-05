Ed Adamson passed away on December 31, 2020 at age 69.
Ed enjoyed being with his family, his dogs, and farming.
He is survived by his wife Kerri Adamson, mother Janet (Tommie) Swift, step-daughters Mandie Nokes, Brittney Ross, and Christen (Harold) Nokes, and step-grandchildren Gracie Roland, Payten Harshall, Amon Evans, Brady Ross, Joselyn Evans, Sydney Harshall, Mia Ross, and Wylie Camp.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
