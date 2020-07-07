James Edwin Featherman III, age 36, of Hermitage, died Monday, June 29, 2020.
Born May 3, 1984 in Milford, PA, he was the son of Holly C. Featherman and James E. Featherman Jr.
James loved his children dearly. He was their protector. He had a big heart and never met a stranger, he loved to make people laugh. He enjoyed fishing and going to the lake with his children. He liked MMA fighting and was a HUGE fan of Bruce Lee.
James is survived by his sons Damian, Jordan and James; daughter, Monna; mother, Holly C. Featherman; father, James E. Featherman Jr. of Milford, PA; sister, Sarah Myers (Dustin); nephew, Evan; grandmothers, Gail Bailey of Nashville and Maryanne Featherman of Milford, PA.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, James E. Featherman and Lonnie McIntosh. James will be deeply missed by his longtime best friends, Pat and Chris Crumpton and by his many friends.
James had chosen to be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.