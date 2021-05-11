James Hamlet, of Statesville, was born Feb. 29, 1952, son of the late Thomas William Hamlet and Affie Mai Phann Hamlet, and departed this life on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the age of 69 years.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Don Veatch, and his brothers, Charles, Eston, William and Carlos Hamlet.
James is survived by his wife, Tillie Frances Hudson Hamlet; daughters, Linda Veatch of Westmoreland, Judy Tarpley of Woodbury, Brenda (Thomas) Willis of Alexandria, and Amy Hight of Watertown; grandchildren, April (Vince) Rigoni, Jason (Amanda) Veatch, Brandy (David) Estes, Magen Tarpley, Jessica Johnson, Joshua (Kelli) Johnson, and J.D. and Bryar Hight; nine great-grandcildren; brother, Ray hamlet; sisters, Ruth Castell, Liza Ann Coffee, Lorene Rymer, and Lucille Fitts; and nieces and nephews.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
