James Cooper, born in Shop Springs TN, passed away on October 16, 2019 at age 72.
The Memorial Service is 5 p.m., Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3291 Old Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon TN.
He worked as a mixer at Thompson's Concrete. He enjoyed seeing his friends at the Senior Citizens' Center in Lebanon, and his spiritual brothers and sisters at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
He is survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and sister-in-law Carolyn Cooper.
He is preceded in death by parents Joseph Guinn and Pearl Mae Hankins Cooper, brothers Robert Cooper and Kenneth Ray Cooper, sisters Dorothy Marie Thompson and Hester Faye Thompson, and brothers-in-law Bransford Thompson Jr. and Ben Thompson.
Special thanks to everyone who came by and visited, to niece and caregiver Chalet (Jason) Elaine Thompson-Lasater, and Karley, Charlotte, and Sherry from Willowbrook Hospice.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
