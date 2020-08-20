James Howard Timbs, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, with his loving and devoted wife, Barbara, by his side.
Born March 14, 1941, in Walter Hill, Tennessee to Charles Elmer Timbs and Lillie Pauline (Graham) Timbs, he is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Timbs.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Timbs;
son, Danny Timbs and his wife, Michelle; daughter, Kelly Clemmons and her husband, Larry; grandchildren, Olivia Timbs Williams, James “Nick” Clemmons and his fiancee, Alish Gallagher, Morgan Clemmons, Levi Timbs and Amelia Timbs; great-grandson, Anthony James (“A.J.”) Williams; brother, Paul Timbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Kehende and staff and to Kelly Case with Avalon Hospice.
Mr. Timbs served in the Army as a Combat Engineer stationed in Kitzen, Germany. He earned the rank of Sergeant and was awarded the Marksman Medal. Upon his return to Tennessee, he settled in Lebanon, where he began his family with the love of his life, Barbara Crow Timbs. They married in 1963 and had two children. Although he cherished his role as Daddy to his children, he beamed with pride at being referred to as “Papa” by his grandchildren. He worked for 38 years as a Supervisor in the Card Room for the Lebanon Woolen Mills. After the Woolen Mills closed, he took the opportunity to obtain his G.E.D. An accomplishment for which he and his family were extremely proud. Upon obtaining his G.E.D, he worked 10 years for the Lebanon Water Plant. He retired in 2009.
In retirement, he was an armchair coach for the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, neighborhood lawn mower technician, and partner-in-crime with his grandchildren in pranking Nannie. Although his passing
has left a void in his family’s heart, the
many wonderful memories made with him will help heal them in time.
Visitation is Thursday, August 20, from noon until the funeral service at 1 p.m. in Bryant Chapel of First United Methodist Church. Jeff Reynolds and Charles Pollard will officiate the services. Interment will be at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Larry Clemmons, Nick Clemmons, Levi Timbs, Johnnie “Bubba” Timbs, Roe Heitt and Russell Woodard. Honorary pallbearers are congregation and friends at Tuckers Crossroads UMC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to the Tuckers Crossroads UMC Building Fund, c/o Don Conant, 8616 Trousdale Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tn. 37090 and the First United Methodist Church Backpack Program, 415 West Main Street, Lebanon, Tn. 37087.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
