Graveside Service for Mr. McFarland, 88, will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Walk through visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Campbell McFarland and Mai Opal Abston; wife, Nell Sue Thompson McFarland; grandson, Brent King; sisters, Naomi (Steve) Brooks, Ruby (Thomas Jr.) Butler and Bernice Davis; brother, John Wayne; brothers-in-law, William Green, George Green, James Green and Homer Malone; sisters-in-law, Meda Green and Judy McFarland; and stepson-in-law, Charles Henry Thompson.
Survivors include daughter, Sandra Scruggs; stepsons, Tyrone (Paula) Thompson and James Eddie (Janet) Thompson; devoted brother, Robert McFarland, sisters-in-law, Patsy Malone, Donna Fay (Richard) Bragg, and Joann Taylor; brothers-in-law Lawrence Green (Darlene) and Donald Ray Green (Irma); grandchildren Brandon King, Jared Shannon Sr., Clifton Thompson, and Ashley Thompson; great-grandchildren Zion Shannon and Jared Shannon Jr.; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
