James Marshall Gilley, age 83, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Cannon County on September 5, 1936 to the late Ben Hooper and Delia Gilley. Also preceding him in death are sister, Stella Mai Hale; brother, Robert Gilley; and son, James Gilbert Gilley.
He is survived by wife of 31 years, Paulette Gilley; children, Vic (Angel) Gilley and Pam (Lance) Jennings, Terry (Valorie) Gilley, Diane (Lee) Hudson, Randy (Adrienne) Gilley and Darrell (Danielle) Gilley; grandchildren, Randy (Cindy) Gilley, Katie (Tony) Russell, Jennifer (Jesse) Hesson, Justin Gilley, Jessica (Zach) Campbell, Kristen Jennings, Madison Jennings, and Bryan Jennings. Tyler Gilley, Brittany Gilley, Alex Gilley, Chase Gilley, Heath Gilley, Emalee Lynch and Emilee Hudson; 18 great-grandchildren; and special buddies, Kenny Dillard and Brian “BC” Clemmons.
He was a truck driver for Roadway Express for 26 years. After he retired from Roadway, he worked for TN Air National Guard for another 10 years as a security officer. He loved singing, whistling and mowing his yard and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
A private family graveside services will be held in the Prosperity Cemetery.
The family would like to especially thank Alive Hospice for their special care and support the last several months.
Mr. Gilley’s family also understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.