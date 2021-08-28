Services for James Michael Britton will be Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Family will receive friends from 12:30until the time of the service.
He was proceeded in death by his mother Dorris Ann Carter Britton, and sisters Karen A. and Darlene Britton.
Survivors include wife Robbie L. Gilliam Britton; bonus children Ike (Tina) Muirhead Jr., William L. Muirhead, and De’Mavrion J. Gilliam; grandchildren JaTavian, Isaiah, Dasaia, Destiny, and Cadence Muirhead; father James. W. Britton; brothers, James Edward (Evette) Britton, Terry Lee Britton (Tacreda Seay), Karl Britton (Charlotte Hurd); sister, Beverly Dawn Britton; brothers-in-law Johnny E. (Sondra) Bryson, Willie E. (Pam) Bryson, and Stephon W. (Charlene) Gilliam; and sisters-in-law Evelyn J. (LoHarrel) Stevenson, Dannie S. (Curlee) Patrick, Lisa A. Gilliam (William Scales), Janice M. (Darryl) Kidd, and Mary O. (Anthony Sr.) Dobson.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring and wear your mask! Temperature checks strictly enforced.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonumentfuneralhome.com.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
