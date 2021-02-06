James Harris passed away on February 3, 2021 at age 81. The Memorial Service, conducted by Brother Rodney Haskin, is 5 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m.
James Nathan Harris was born in Lebanon, TN to Lena M. Hopkins and Guy Thomas Harris. The high point of his love for family, especially grandkids, was cooking for them. He also enjoyed gardening and fishing. He was a member of the Baptist faith. He retired from the TRW Maintenance Department after 35 years.
Mr. Harris is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alice Harris; sons Jimmy (Pam) Harris, Danny (Karen) Harris, and Tony (Stacie) Harris; grandchildren Nathan (Lyndsey) Harris, Zach (Teresa) Harris, Daniel (Nikki) Harris, Jacob Harris, Samantha Harris, Shelby Dupler, and Mason Harris; great-grandchildren Emmaline Harris, Greyson Harris, Xander Harris, Grace Harris, and Kade Harris; brothers Bobby (Kathleen) Harris, Larry (Judy) Harris, Kenneth (Sammie) Harris, and Guy (Libby) Harris Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents Lena and Guy Harris, three sisters, and three brothers.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.