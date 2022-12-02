Services for Mr. White, 79, will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. at Second Missionary Baptist Church (Lebanon). Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence White; mother, Essanna Moore White; brother, Lee Nathan, Sr.; and sisters, Senora Richardson and Laura Hall.
Survivors include wife, Gale White; daughters from a previous marriage, Jamesia (Roderick) Hamer and Magdalynn (Kenyatta) Head; step daughter, Keianda Conner Grimes; grandchildren: Romonte Otis Heimer, Christalynn Hamer, Kentunn James Head and KeiAnthony Conner; sisters-in-law: Lindy Taylor of Ft. Walton Beach, FL, Rosie Hasting and Tina Green of Lebanon, TN, and Sherry Wester of Carthage, TN; brothers-in-law: Terry and Sebastian Steverson of Lebanon, TN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends, too numerous to mention by name.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
