James R. “Jim” Davis, age 66 of Scottsboro, AL and formerly of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away June 1, 2023 at Huntsville Hospital in Huntsville, AL.
Jim, or “Pud” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born September 8, 1956 in Nashville, TN to the late James Harlin Davis and his mother, who survives, Mrs. Shirley Pettross Davis.
Mr. Davis graduated from McGavock High School in 1975 and went on to work in the HVAC business, a trade he inherited from his father. Jim would own and operate “Jim Davis Heat and Air” for the next 40-plus years. Mr. Davis was an avid fisherman, a hobby that brought him much joy. He lived for a period of time on Kentucky Lake, and later moved to Alabama to be near the waters of Lake Guntersville.
Jim leaves behind his “life partner” Ms. Lorna O’Rouke of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; two children, Cora (Brian) Farris of Mt. Juliet and John Robert (Brittany) Davis of Murfreesboro; mother, Mrs. Shirley Davis of Mt. Juliet; and grandchildren, Regan Farris, Riley, Aubrie, Bentley, and Emmalie Davis.
The family will hold a private graveside service from Barton’s Creek Cemetery in Lebanon, TN.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, in charge of arrangements. (615) 444-2142.
