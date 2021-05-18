James R. “Duck” Drake Jr., age 69, of Lebanon passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 in St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James R. Drake Sr. and Lillian Ruth Major Drake.
He is survived by his aunt, Eula Mae McDaniel, and cousins, Marilyn (Terry) Hemontolor, Zach (Kelli) Hemontolor and Jamie (Philip) Roddy.
Mr. Drake was a member of Baird’s Mill Church of Christ and a Tennessee Highway Patrol Officer.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, in Lebanon. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Capt. R.C. Christian will officiate the service along with special friends of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
