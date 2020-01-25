James R. Goad (Ricky), age 65 of Lebanon, passed away December 20, 2019 at St Thomas in Nashville.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James Baxter Goad and Anne Lee Tarpley Goad.
Ricky is survived by his children, Tammy Garrison (Brian), James Danial Goad, James Nickolas Goad and Bridget Anne Goad; wife, Tamie Goad; grandchildren, McKenzie, Andreea, Gracie, Natalie, Issy; great-grandson, Ellia; and sisters, Joyce Tisdale (Hobart), Donna Barlow (Jerry), Debra Edwards, Brenda McCanless and Angie Holt (Marlin).
A private family memorial will be held per Ricky’s request.
Ricky enjoyed simple things, such as riding his motorcycle and mowing the yard, grilling hot wings and watching football. He liked his movies and his music.
He will be forever loved and missed.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.