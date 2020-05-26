James Hobbs passed away on May 24, 2020 at age 94.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Chad Pinion, is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Interment in Alsup Cemetery will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.
Mr. Hobbs served in the United States Army before working in the Woolen Mill in Lebanon. He enjoyed farming, teaching Sunday School, studying the Bible, and fishing.
He is preceded in death by wife Betty Hobbs and parents John H. and Grace Alsup Hobbs.
He is survived by daughters Betty Linda Davis, Joyce Marie Hendricks, and Patricia Ann Locke, grandchildren Rob Davenport, Belinda Davis, Johnathan Davis, Darrel Wayne Ramsey, and Terry Ray (Amber) Ramsey, seven great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
