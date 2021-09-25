Service for Mr. Link, 81, will be noon Monday in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by parents Ovie Link and Hayden Haile, and siblings Betty Jo Sadler and Clarence Edmond Haile.
He is survived by wife Ethel J. Adams-Link; seven children, Anthony Link (Cloris), Angela Link, Alexizendria Link, Regional Austin Link, Alycya Link Henderson (Channing), Arkeshia Link Mason, and Alfreida Link; two stepchildren, Christopher Adams and Madalyn Adams; siblings, DonnAnn Mabry, Albert Link, and Patricia Crittenden (Jimmy); 21 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring your mask. Temperature checks strictly enforced. The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.