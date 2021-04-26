James Todd “Junior” McCullough, age 97, of the Norene Community, died Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021 at his residence.
Born Feb. 18, 1924 in Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Jimmy Lee and Josie McCullough and was preceded in death by a son, Donnie McCullough; his sisters, Stella, Zella, Mary Jo and Ann; and his brother, Carl McCullough.
He was a retired driver and dock worker for TCT Truck Lines and a veteran of the US Navy.
Junior is survived by his wife, Dorothy Ann Bowen McCullough; children, Danny (Lisa) McCullough of Boise, ID, Debbie (David) McClanahan of Hendersonville, David McCullough of LaCrosse, WI; step-children, Barbara (Alan) Willard of Murfreesboro, Doug Richmond of Obion, Mike Richmond of Cainsville, Wanda (Lynn) Bailey of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Danny McCullough, Jr.,
Rooster McCullough, Michael Bolton, Destiny and Jacob McClanahan, Billy and Skye McCullough, Lacy and Peyton McCullough, Chris Tarpley, Dewayne Willard, Cody and Nathan Richmond, Noel Gonzalez, Katie Sharpe, Austin Richmond,
Tiffany Bailey; several great grandchildren and a great great grandson.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Randall Hall and Danny Witt officiating.
Visitation 2-7 p.m. Monday and Noon till service time on Tuesday.
Pallbearers, Peyton McCullough, Chris Tarpley, Billy McCullough, Nathan Richmond, Cody Richmond, Austin Richmond, Dewayne Willard. Interment at Wilson Co.
Memorial Park. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.