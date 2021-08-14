James Vincent “Jim” Horn, age 78, of Watertown, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 at Lebanon Health and Rehab in Lebanon.
Born June 28, 1943 in Akron, OH, he is the son of the late Margaret Louise Payton Tappan and Fred Horn.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Horn on Feb. 7, 2021.
Jim was retired from sales and service for commercial forklifts.
He is survived by his children, Bryan (Tonya) Horn and Kimberly (Michael House) Horn; grandchildren, James (Katie) Horn and Elisha Horn; and great-grandson, Sawyer Horn, all of Watertown.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
