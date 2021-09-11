Graveside services for Mr. Britton, 89, were Friday at noon at Laguardo Benevolent Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by parents George Van Britton and Elizabeth Lipscomb Britton; wife, Dorris Britton; daughters, Darlene and Karen Britton; son, Michael Britton; granddaughter, Jaime Britton; two sisters and six brothers.
Survivors include daughter, Beverly Britton; sons, Edward (Evette) Britton, Terry (Tacreda Seay) Britton, and Carl (Charlotte Hurd) Britton; daughter-in-law, Robin Britton; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Veronica) Britton, Robert Britton, and honorary brother, Richard (Fay) Bragg; honorary grandchildren, Jonathan Gray, Jennifer Gray and Jessica Gray Lassiter; devoted friends, Rosie Lee Britton, Louis Woods, Gary Mraz, Bishop Robert McFarland, Brian Davis, the Gray family, the Jenkins family, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In observance of the CDC guidelines, and in light of the COVID-19 Delta Virus Variant we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Masks are required. Please bring/wear your mask. Temperature checks strictly enforced.
The family understands that due to the current concerns regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time.
We encourage you to leave condolences to the family via our website at www.neublemonument
Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
