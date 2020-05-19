James Wesley “JW” Sharon, husband of Maureen Gallagher Sharon, died Tuesday May 13, 2020 in Hermitage, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones.
James was born on VE Day August 14, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio. A son of the late Wesley Floyd and Jessie Marie Sharon of Columbus, Ohio. After graduating from St. Charles Preparatory High School in 1963 he went on to graduate from The Ohio State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. In May of 1970, he married Maureen Patricia Gallagher of Mt. Pleasant, SC. He honorably served his country for five years as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy.
After serving his country, James and Maureen decided to set roots in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. He worked as a Chemical Engineer at Exxon Chemical for over 20 years. During that time, he was awarded a United States Patent for a textile invention. In 1975, their family expanded with the arrival of Colleen Patricia, and in 1979, Kevin James would complete the Sharon family.
In 1991, he was transferred to Lake Zurich, IL and moved his family to Crystal Lake, Illinois. He retired in 2000, and was able to devote time to baking, gardening, card playing, and being a grandfather of six beautiful grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church of Lebanon, Tennessee, and a regular card player at the Senior Center of Lebanon where he developed wonderful friendships.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Colleen Sharon Davenport (Ryan) of Vero Beach, Florida and Kevin James Sharon (Tera) of Lebanon, Tennessee. His six grandchildren are Anthony James Sharon (19), Gabrielle Nicole Sharon (17), Annabella Rae Sharon (13), Miles James Davenport (10), Grace Marie Davenport (9), and Catherine Norine Davenport (7). He is also survived by his brothers William Frederick Sharon (Lorraine) and Richard Sharon (Patricia).
James was a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was fiercely loyal and generous. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at support.wounded
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
