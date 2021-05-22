Jan Marie Poehler, age 73, of the Statesville Community, died Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
Born June 14, 1947 in Columbus, OH, she was the daughter of the late Lester and Gloria Blamer Grathler and was preceded in death by a son, Harley Miller; stepfather, Merrill Fausnaugh; brother, Terry Fausnaugh; brother-in-law, Carol Bragg; the children’s father, Paul Miller; and her best friend, Donna Lennex.
Jan is survived by her children, Hank (Nicole) Miller of Statesville, Jan (Darrell) Dodd of Norene, Donna Miller of Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Katlyn Bunch, Autumn and Ashley Miller, Kurt and Amanda Dodd, Suzanne and Joe Bourquin; great-grandchildren, Katie Barry, Julianna and Charity Ternavan, Elisha Palmer, Noah and Mathew Miller; brother, Mark Fausnaugh, and sister, Sharon Bragg, both of Columbus, OH; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Kubic officiating. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday and noon till service time on Sunday. Interment will be at Greenvale Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
