Jane Atkins passed on January 13, 2020 at age 78.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 2-4 p.m. The Memorial Service, conducted by Reverend Steve Delashmit and Terry Edwards, is 4 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.
Mrs. Atkins was well known for her love of music and playing the piano. She was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she retired as their pianist. She loved music, the piano, reading, everything about flowers, and cheering for the Crimson Tide Football team. She was a long time secretary for the Lebanon High School Guidance Office.
Mrs. Atkins is survived by her husband of 60 years, Rex Atkins; daughter Michele (Stanley "Tooter") Burton; son Rex Atkins Jr.; grandchildren Tara Burton, Matt (Lauren) Burton, and JoBeth Howell; son-in-law Gary Howell; and great-grandchildren Logan Wills and Madelyn Burton.
She is preceded in death by daughter Gale Atkins Howell, and parents Robert and Margaret Philips Hawkins.
Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
