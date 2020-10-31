Janet Molder Marks, 90, of Lebanon died Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 31st, at Hillcrest Funeral Home Rev. Kevin Medlin officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11:00 A.M.
She was a native of Bedford County and a resident of Lebanon since 1969.
She was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she was a longtime member of the Choir. She lived her life for the Lord and loved singing for her Lord. She also sang with the group “The Echoes” at the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center.
Janet was the daughter of the late Walter Benton Molder and Margaret Elsie Wheeler Molder and the wife of the late Carroll Franklin Marks. She was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Margaret Bartlett, Jerry Molder, Homer Molder, Mildred Elaine Molder, Nancy Marie Barber, Ed Molder and Harry Molder.
She is survived by her children, Roger (Debby) Marks, Regina York; brothers and sisters, Roy (Carol) Molder, Gene (Betty) Molder, Glen (Ina) Molder, Shirley (Jim) McKee and Mabel Sue Burton; sister-in-laws, Dottie Molder, Elizabeth Molder and Carolyn Molder; grandchildren, Jonathan Andrew York, Nathan Hunter Marks and her lifetime childhood friend, Marie Trott Howard.
