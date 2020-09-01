Mrs. Janice Ann Thompson Massey, age 74, of Lebanon, passed away August 30, 2020, at her home.
She was born February 23, 1946, in McFarland Hospital in Lebanon, the daughter of the late Lillard Earl “Butch” Thompson Jr. and Estelle Phillips Thompson. Raised in the Chestnut Mound community of Smith County, she was a member of Chestnut Mound United Methodist Church and was a 1964 graduate of Smith County High School. After high school, she attended the Southern Academy of Clinical Technology. She retired from University Medical Center after 50 years of service as a Medical Technologist.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Wayne Thompson.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, George R. Massey; two daughters, Belinda (Jim) Mathis and Jennifer Massey (Jerrod Meyerink); two grandsons, Samuel Clenton Mathis and Noah George Mathis; brother, Phillip (Cathey) Thompson; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. William Floyd Massey officiating. Interment will be at Smith County Memorial Gardens, Carthage, TN. Pallbearers will be Sam and Noah Mathis, Keith, David, J.T. and Dustin Thompson, Jeff, Paul, Phil, Pat, Kevin and Chris Massey. Visitation will be Tuesday after 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Leash on Life, 213 Jim Draper Blvd., Lebanon, TN 37087. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday after 11 a.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, www.ligonbobo.com.
