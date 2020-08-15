Janice L. Daniel Gaw, age 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in the Quality Center for Rehab & Healing.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Crit and Grace Johnson Daniel; husband, William Dale Gaw; brothers, A.C. Daniel and Gene Daniel; and sister, Billie Savage.
Mrs. Gaw is survived by her son, William D. (Kim) Gaw Jr.; daughters, Connie(Eddie) Testamand, Karen Stephens, Kim (Chris) Cantwell, and Carol(Ronnie) Laine; grandchildren, Stephanie and Stacy Testamand, Melodee Freeman, Megan(Ryan) Clayton, Daniel Mayes and Gracelyn Gaw; great-grandchildren, Amber (Nathaniel) Overstreet, Ashley (Sam) Shields, Jonathan Testamand, Kaitlynn Ott, Riley Clayton and Parker Clayton; and sisters, Betty Pritchard and June Gaw.
Janice known to her family as “Gran Jan” worked as a nurse with Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan, and was a member of College Hills Church of Christ.
A private Graveside Service will be held with Al Bugg Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made in her memory to the College Hills Church of Christ Compassion Center, 1401 Leeville Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087 or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave., 16th Floor, New York, New York 10001.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
